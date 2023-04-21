MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Invests $372,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,089 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META opened at $213.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $224.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,888 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.48, for a total value of $1,954,178.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,113.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,483,981. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $188.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

