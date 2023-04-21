MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 288.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,361 shares of company stock worth $8,773,678 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $192.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 120,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.94.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

