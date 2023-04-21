MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $187.89 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

