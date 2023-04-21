MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Takes $283,000 Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,278,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,165,000 after buying an additional 3,408,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,098,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,229,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,580,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,317,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,805,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Floor & Decor from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.59.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 4,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Sullivan sold 1,734 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $159,423.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,836.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

FND opened at $98.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.71.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

