MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 384.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,094,000 after buying an additional 2,148,764 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Allstate by 549.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,476,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,124 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 41.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,572,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,333,000 after purchasing an additional 759,114 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ALL. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Allstate from $146.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.36.

Allstate stock opened at $117.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.46.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.92%.

In other news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

