MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.33, for a total value of $29,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,730 shares of company stock worth $3,112,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.2 %

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

NYSE ROK opened at $273.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $309.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Featured Stories

