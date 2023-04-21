Mammoth (MMT) One Day Volume Tops $13,622.52

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 21st. Mammoth has a total market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $13,622.52 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mammoth has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mammoth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00028885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00020538 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019065 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,271.86 or 1.00042617 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Mammoth Coin Profile

Mammoth is a coin. Its launch date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 coins. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00200038 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,883.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.