Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 278,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. 106,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.93 and a 200 day moving average of $132.55. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $106.02 and a 1 year high of $160.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $198.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 60.63% and a net margin of 16.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $143,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,887 shares in the company, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $143,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,464,667.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eddie Capel sold 42,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $6,147,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,877,064.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,923,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $920,988,000 after buying an additional 36,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $834,890,000 after purchasing an additional 179,044 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,816,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,865,000 after purchasing an additional 97,541 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,710,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,621,000 after buying an additional 98,463 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,697,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,774,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $161.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.