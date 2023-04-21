ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE:MAN opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $97.71.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.