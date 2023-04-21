ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target Cut to $80.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.44.
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
NYSE:MAN opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $97.71.
Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup
In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 183.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManpowerGroup (MAN)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.