ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of MAN opened at $73.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.45. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,954.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,812,000 after acquiring an additional 739,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 816.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,943,000 after purchasing an additional 120,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,710,000 after buying an additional 83,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.