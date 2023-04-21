Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,470,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 5.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned 0.29% of Manulife Financial worth $97,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 120.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 126,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 40,240 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 22.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFC stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.16. The stock had a trading volume of 824,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,280. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $21.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.274 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.01%.

MFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.29.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

