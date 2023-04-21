Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Rating) rose 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.43. Approximately 1,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 4,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09.

Maple Leaf Foods, Inc engages in the production of protein food products. Its brands include Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, and Light life. It operates through the Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. The Meat Protein Group segment is involved in prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, and value-added fresh pork and poultry products.

