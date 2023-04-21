Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) fell 4.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. 119,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,357,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.93.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$1.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 8.40. The firm has a market cap of C$348.30 million, a P/E ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

