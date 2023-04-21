Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

Marin Software Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Marin Software stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Marin Software has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.50.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

