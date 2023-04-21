Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) Trading 1.2% Higher

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.84. 75,689 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 55,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

Maris-Tech Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

Maris-Tech Company Profile



Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

Further Reading

