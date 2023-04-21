Markel (MKL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $16.23 per share for the quarter.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. Markel had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. On average, analysts expect Markel to post $82 EPS for the current fiscal year and $92 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MKL stock opened at $1,357.23 on Friday. Markel has a twelve month low of $1,064.09 and a twelve month high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,300.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,288.34.

In other Markel news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, with a total value of $32,929.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 521.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $699,057,000 after acquiring an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 1,757.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 32.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,813,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Markel has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

