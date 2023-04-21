Marketing Alliance (OTCMKTS:MAAL) Trading Up 49.5%

The Marketing Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 49.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.99. Approximately 431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.43.

The Marketing Alliance, Inc engages in the distribution of insurance products. It offers life insurance, annuities, long term insurance, disability insurance, and medicare supplement. The firm also provides construction, heavy equipment, and trenching services in Iowa. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in St.

