Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 74.8% annually over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MMLP opened at $2.54 on Friday. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,561 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 351.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 417,936 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 325,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 35.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.