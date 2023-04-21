Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 6,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.92.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 118,819.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,978,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $325,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,319 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 8,395,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,848 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,950 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.79. 1,445,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,905,630. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.76. Masco has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

