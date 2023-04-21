Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Ignite Planners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total transaction of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 649,189 shares of company stock valued at $240,317,705 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $376.24. The stock had a trading volume of 612,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,888. The stock has a market cap of $358.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.41.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.85.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

