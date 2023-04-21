Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.2% of Curi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,635,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 56.7% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,925,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $547,566,000 after buying an additional 696,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,967,977,000 after acquiring an additional 568,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 43.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,310,845 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $372,728,000 after acquiring an additional 396,430 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $1.80 on Friday, hitting $376.80. 392,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,974. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.85.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,189 shares of company stock worth $240,317,705 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

