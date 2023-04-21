Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of MTCH opened at $34.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $87.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,841.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Match Group by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

