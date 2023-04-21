Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU)

Stock analysts at Maxim Group began coverage on shares of SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 156.41% from the company’s current price.

SeaStar Medical Trading Down 8.5 %

Shares of ICU stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.42. SeaStar Medical has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SeaStar Medical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SeaStar Medical stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned 0.34% of SeaStar Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

About SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on providing novel solutions and services to treat hyperinflammation and cytokine storm in critically ill patients. The company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses.

