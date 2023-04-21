McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $309.00 at Morgan Stanley

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $309.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $294.63.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

MCD stock opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $228.34 and a 12 month high of $291.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.93.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

