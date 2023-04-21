ME Group International’s (MEGP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.23) price target on the stock.

ME Group International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MEGP opened at GBX 134.75 ($1.67) on Thursday. ME Group International has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 146.50 ($1.81). The stock has a market cap of £509.56 million, a PE ratio of 1,209.09 and a beta of 1.37.

ME Group International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. ME Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,454.55%.

