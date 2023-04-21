Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Short Interest Update

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,280,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 121,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.17. 1,544,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,670,458. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 77.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MPW shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.33.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

