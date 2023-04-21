Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 105.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 123,884 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $18,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $517,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,303,331 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,735,000 after buying an additional 142,606 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 12,730 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. 2,278,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,058,699. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $111.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

