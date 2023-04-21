Metawar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.89 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 90.6% higher against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $73.82 million and approximately $0.89 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metawar Profile

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.00035164 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

