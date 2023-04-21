MetisDAO (METIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.22 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $27.28 or 0.00100006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $121.42 million and $5.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 28.72579954 USD and is down -5.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $6,499,164.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

