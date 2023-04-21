MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd.

MetroCity Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. MetroCity Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

MetroCity Bankshares Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. MetroCity Bankshares has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The firm has a market cap of $408.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.70%.

In other news, Director Ajit A. Patel purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajit A. Patel bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.10 per share, with a total value of $42,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCBS. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 225.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 8.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetroCity Bankshares from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

MetroCity Bankshares Company Profile

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

