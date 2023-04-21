MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Shares Up 2.6%

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.33. 67,849 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 124,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.71.

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 2.6 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38.

Featured Articles

