Mina Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23.69 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. During the last week, Mina has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $590.33 million and approximately $23.69 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Mina

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,024,791,293 coins and its circulating supply is 888,096,788 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Buying and Selling Mina

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,024,514,812.8400393 with 887,645,923.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.71081434 USD and is down -5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $28,392,352.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

