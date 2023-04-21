Mizuho Cuts Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Price Target to $4.00

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an underperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.88.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $11.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sabre

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Sabre will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabre during the third quarter worth $32,927,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Sabre by 438.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,544,000 after buying an additional 3,496,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sabre by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,045,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,179,000 after buying an additional 2,936,382 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 17,863,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $110,394,000 after buying an additional 2,272,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,322,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 1,905,274 shares in the last quarter.

About Sabre

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Articles

