Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Has $742,000 Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new stake in Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 161.4% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 298,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 101,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,317,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,792,000 after acquiring an additional 136,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 692,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 19,755 shares in the last quarter. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

Snap Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,407,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,839,066. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $31.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day moving average is $10.21.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,189,172.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $60,045.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 252,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,192.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 61,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total transaction of $674,671.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,282,927 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,258,323 shares of company stock worth $13,735,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.