Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its position in shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,757 shares of the coupon company’s stock after selling 42,760 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.07% of Groupon worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth $6,673,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 170.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 542,552 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Groupon in the third quarter valued at $1,987,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Groupon by 23.1% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 841,806 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 158,027 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Groupon by 13.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 92,374 shares during the period. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon Price Performance

Groupon stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,860. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The coupon company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.18. Groupon had a negative return on equity of 87.28% and a negative net margin of 39.66%. The business had revenue of $148.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Groupon from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Groupon from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Groupon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Groupon currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Groupon

(Get Rating)

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.