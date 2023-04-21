Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Invests $73,000 in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSR. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 366.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,867,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,909 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 6,259.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,089,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,044 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,890,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Fisker stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 3,945,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,268,041. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 million. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 160,086.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 646.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fisker Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSR shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,957,305.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $60,960.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Fifthdelta sold 395,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $2,975,223.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,180,253 shares in the company, valued at $151,957,305.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,934,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,304. 45.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

