Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,126 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 24,422.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,164,721 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21,900.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 882,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after buying an additional 878,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,633,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 114.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 868,243 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 463,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, hitting $232.07. 450,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,699. The firm has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.72%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

