Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $732,000 Stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,100 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.21% of ESGEN Acquisition worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 743,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 242,416 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ESGEN Acquisition by 181.8% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 96.1% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 583,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESGEN Acquisition by 87.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 730,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 340,810 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESGEN Acquisition Stock Performance

ESAC traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 8,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $11.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35.

About ESGEN Acquisition

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

