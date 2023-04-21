Mizuho Securities USA LLC Invests $626,000 in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 62,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 0.88% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCAE. RPO LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 89.4% in the third quarter. RPO LLC now owns 152,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 71,784 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 39.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,781. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.36.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

