Mizuho Securities USA LLC Purchases Shares of 25,000 Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VLAT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Valor Latitude Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 70.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,231,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 509,296 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 2.5% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,053,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after buying an additional 26,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 1,080.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,017,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,031,000 after buying an additional 931,156 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,419,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valor Latitude Acquisition by 3.4% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 510,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VLAT traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.27. 36,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.26 million, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08. Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

Valor Latitude Acquisition Company Profile

Valor Latitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector in Latin America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

