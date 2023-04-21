Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $373,000 Position in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.13% of TKB Critical Technologies 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USCT. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at $502,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TKB Critical Technologies 1 alerts:

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Stock Performance

USCT stock remained flat at $10.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 Company Profile

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKB Critical Technologies 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.