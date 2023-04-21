Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Raised to $59.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $59.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TAP. UBS Group decreased their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Cowen upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.77.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.13. 512,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,625. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $46.69 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,887,000 after purchasing an additional 143,757 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,768,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,825,000 after buying an additional 239,558 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,173,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,287,000 after buying an additional 214,842 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,011,000 after buying an additional 49,044 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.