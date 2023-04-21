monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Tigress Financial from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Tigress Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.94.

Shares of MNDY stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.14. 45,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,231. monday.com has a 52-week low of $73.58 and a 52-week high of $171.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.58 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.84.

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 20.77% and a negative net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that monday.com will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 142,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,408,000 after acquiring an additional 47,406 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $216,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP purchased a new stake in monday.com in the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

