Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.3 %

MDLZ traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $71.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,718. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $71.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.36.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

