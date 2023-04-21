Monero (XMR) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $153.34 or 0.00546986 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.80 billion and $80.96 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,034.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.18 or 0.00318111 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00071167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.25 or 0.00439639 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001108 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,268,771 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

