Mongolia Growth Group (CVE:YAK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.48

Shares of Mongolia Growth Group Ltd. (CVE:YAK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.48 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.48.

Mongolia Growth Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of C$38.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.54.

About Mongolia Growth Group

Mongolia Growth Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property management, leasing, renovation, and development services in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia. It operates through three segments: Investment Property Operations, Corporate, and Subscription Products. The company's investment portfolio consists of residential, office, retail, and land and redevelopment sites.

