Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $48.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.89. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.
