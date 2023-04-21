Montag A & Associates Inc. Acquires 212 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE BSX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.94, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $53.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $356,944.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,316 shares in the company, valued at $13,025,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Featured Stories

