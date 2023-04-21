Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $667.17 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

