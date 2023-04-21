Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2023

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.3 %

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $667.17 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $669.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total transaction of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other W.W. Grainger news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares in the company, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW)

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.