Montag A & Associates Inc. Increases Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,505,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,604,078,000 after buying an additional 198,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,717,000 after buying an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,608,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,114,000 after buying an additional 155,964 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,463,000 after buying an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,541,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,757,000 after buying an additional 269,972 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

Insider Activity

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $125.60 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

